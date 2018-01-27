Analyze any
Instagram account
for
fake followers and likes
for
Report Examples
and over 100,000 bloggers
already analyzed
I am Lewis 🍗🚣
@i.am.lewis
74
Good
Laura 🌵 Side Street Style
@laurasidestreet
54
Average
Matt Iseman
@mattiseman
79
Good
Gleb 🗿Travel-Expert
@zastrozhin
70
Good
Tom Fisher
@tpfisher
95
Excellent
Geneva Marie
@manifest_mommy
67
Good
Goofy Foreman 3OH!3
@kidquizinejr
23
Poor
🇮🇹Eli Neahous🇮🇹
@ekneehouse
63
Good
SneakerholicBeez
@sneakerholicbeez
58
Average
Terry
@asteryx
64
Good
Mariana Gaspar
@marianavgaspar
48
Average
ZORAX
@iamzorax
38
Fair
Have you ever thought why your influencer marketing never works? Here are top 3 reasons
1. You don't know the demography of the influencer’s audience
You might think that the audience of a fitness blogger from US is mostly women from US. It might actually be men from Turkey. Are they your target audience?
2. Influencers buy fake followers
They increase audience size artificially to fool advertises and be paid more. Auditor shows audience breakdown: real people vs bots, that will never make a profit.
3. Engagement Rate might be not representative
Savvy bloggers also buy likes and comments to increase ER. That’s why we analyze engagement authenticity to answer: were those likes and comments made by real people?
Press coverage
Marketing Agency Mediakix created two ‘influencer’ accounts using purchased followers and comments, and managed to secure four paid brand deals.
Biggest celebrities and Instagram stars in the world have been caught out for having paid for followers.
Success Fail Story
January’18
“Good-looking”
doesn’t mean “effective”
Boxy Charm monthly beauty subscription boxes are actively promoted by influencers. Let’s compare the brief with actual campaign result measured by Auditor.
